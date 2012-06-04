Woody Allen’s latest to star Cate Blanchett, Louis C.K….and Andrew Dice Clay?

Quickly – what do Cate Blanchett and Andrew Dice Clay have in common? Why, they’re both starring in Woody Allen’s latest movie, of course!

No, that was not a typo, or even my idea of a sick joke. The Oscar-winning actress and walking ’80s punchline will indeed be appearing in the same film from one of cinema’s most acclaimed auteurs, alongside Alec Baldwin (his third collaboration with Allen after 1990’s “Alice” and the forthcoming “To Rome with Love”), Louis C.K., Bobby Canavale, Sally Hawkins, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Emerson (a.k.a. Ben Linus on “Lost”).

The full eclectic lineup was officially announced today via a press release.

The upcoming comedy, the plot details of which are characteristically under wraps, is slated to shoot in New York and San Francisco this summer.

Allen, of course, took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for last year’s “Midnight in Paris,” his highest-grossing film to date. “To Rome with Love,” in which he stars opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Penelope Cruz, Ellen Page, Baldwin, Greta Gerwig, Judy Davis, Alison Pill and Roberto Benigni, is scheduled for release on June 22.



