‘Workaholics’ books Ben Stiller

#Parenthood #How To Get Away With Murder #Blackish #Workaholics
10.09.14 4 years ago

“Workaholics” books Ben Stiller
Stiller will play a landlord named Del on the 3rd episode of the new season.

ABC gives full-season orders to “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Black-ish”
They become the first new shows of the season to be given full seasons.

“Parenthood” bringing back Jason Ritter
Sarah Braverman will reunite with her ex on Episode 9.

Malin Akerman and Tom Arnold join a Yahoo sitcom
“Sin City Saints,” a comedy about Las Vegas” brand-new pro basketball franchise will feature Akerman as an assistant to the league commissioner and Arnold as a private casino host.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parenthood#How To Get Away With Murder#Blackish#Workaholics
TAGSBEN STILLERBLACKISHHow to Get Away With MurderPARENTHOODWORKAHOLICS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP