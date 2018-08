Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’m not sure what it takes to qualify as an American Hero these days, but this kid deserves to be considered for the title, at least. A national holiday named in his honor wouldn’t be out of line, either — I think we can all go a day without mail if it means we get to celebrate the the bravery and quick-thinking of Broken Cymbal Kid.

I’m voting Broken Cymbal Kid/Grumpy Cat in 2016!

(via)