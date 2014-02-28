Two months in, what are the worst films of 2014?

We're just now approaching the end of the second month of 2014, and yet I am already winded.
The start of the year is traditionally a time of studios dumping the movies that they couldn't quite slot anywhere else, and one of the reasons those films sometimes have trouble finding a home is because they just plain didn't work out. Talented people with the best of intentions sometimes simply miss the mark, and when that happens, studios find themselves playing a game to try to get people into the theater before word of mouth gets out.
There have definitely been some bright spots this year. I think “The LEGO Movie” is pure delight, and audiences seem to agree, turning it into a full-blown sensation. Sundance always helps kick the year off with some great new films. “The Raid 2” and “Whiplash” and “The Guest” and a fistful of other titles all made that a great ten days of fun films.
As far as general release titles go, “About Last Night” is a really solid and enjoyable version of the rom-com genre written smart. “Non-Stop” may have irritated me deeply, but I don't begrudge anyone who has fun with it. “Grand Piano” is a straight-up hoot, and there's a film I'm still embargoed on that has the year's first can't-miss performance, a genuinely delicious bit of movie villainy that made me cackle as I watched the film.
But there have also been plenty of mediocre and even bad films, and when we realized just how many there have been, we decided to give them one last Viking's funeral send off by torching them as we head into March.
I think I've dodged a few of these bullets by virtue of my schedule, but even so, I've got a little more gas in the tank for a few of these. Here's hoping the rest of the year is nothing but sunshine and lollipops, because I'm not sure I can handle more than one “Winter's Tale” in a year.
From what I’ve read from tweets and the like, I’m guessing that villain you are talking about is Eva Green in the 300 sequel. Everyone says that she is bonkers and worth seeing the film for.
I was not all that excited to see it but now hearing that she just goes 110% may sway me.
Out of the furnace is worst film I’ve seen for a while
Awesome!
Talk about pointless, ranking the worst movies of the year only two months in, the biggest Hollywood “dumping grounds” period of every year.
The day before Valentine’s Day I had my first day off from work in what felt like forever. I was desperate to get back the to cinema and catch up on my film viewing. Nothing better than a full day at the movies! I thought I’d get the romance stuff out of the way before the big day so I got tickets to Are We Officially Dating, Endless Love, Labor Day and Winter’s Tale. That day left me shattered and disillusioned. I went back the day after to watch Robocop to wash the bad taste out of my film-loving soul. When you need the Robocop remake to do that you know you’re not in a good place.
Good story, but highly unlikely. Are We Officially Dating was not the title of that film. Maybe when you googled “Zac Efron Miles Teller” it came up, as it was the working title for That Awkward Moment.
You think I made that story up? Why would I do that? I have the ticket stubs to prove it. Here in Australia, That Awkward Moment was released under the title Are We Officially Dating for reasons that I don’t know, but often happens here. Perhaps they don’t want us searching for bad reviews.
Really reaching for it with Jack Ryan. Just once I’d like to a popular author translated accurately to the big screen.
Agree with your selections. The movies out since Christmas have been terrible. I read reviews with skepticism, but they were right on about these movies. Hollywood is in trouble. More is not always better. Spend less and produce worthwhile films.
how is legend of hercules not on the worst of 2014? that was an abomination.
Winter’s Tale was an amazing film! This article is trash.
Uh, I think your missing the Legend of Hercules o that list just sayin’.
This list is incorrect because it’s missing Pompeii and Three Days to Kill.
I have to disagree about Jack Ryan. It was great, didn’t go over the top with the action like most movies do nowadays and was well acted and directed. Much better than Sum of All Fears and on par with the classics…well nothing touches Hunt for Red October…but I hope this becomes a franchise with Chris Pine and Kevin Costner.
Fail, you forgot The Nut Job
Robocop should be on this list. God that film was terrible
The worst movie is Noah, it would be better if it followed the actual bible story. Walking rocks, twin girls, a villan…it’s just a stupid movie. It’s a bible story mixed with transformers, lord of the rings and harry potter…just awful
It was the worst film I’ve seen this year and I saw Pompeii. Why bother to make a Biblical film and leave out 90% of the story of Noah and replace it with fantasy. I regret watching the whole thing let alone paying for it.
Noah is the worst movie ever…so stupid, a bible story told by someone who should have done transformers or lord of the rings. Absolutely no vulnerability of the characters, no emotional scenes..would have been better if it actually followed the bible story,,eg. TWO of each animal, and no villan chewing the heads off of animals who were put to sleep by some secret potion…just SO STUPID!!
Noah was 10 times worse than I, Frankenstein. Of all the big name films, Noah is the worst film of the year.
Well 21 Jump Street is most definitely there with Noah as an absolute shocker. It’s one of the worst movies I’ve ever suffered through and now there’s ANOTHER one !!!!
Why, why, why has this not been listed in the worst film lists?????!!!!!
The reviews are so mega critical of movies that are quite enjoyable but this one doesn’t, to the critics , even rate a mention ?
Unbelievable!!! It’s disgusting and a waste of celluloid !
My parents have some of the original series. The films totally miss what it’s about so why use the same title ?
Johnny Depp was mega hot and really cute back then too. Can’t believe he agreed to make an appearance in this piece of shit – it’s an insult to Jump Street.
And NEWSFLASH ……Jump Street was NOT a comedy !!!
Godzilla is also rated as the all time worst. Hello……. How can you possibly make Godzilla good??? It was never good. Jump Street was good. They had a brilliant template to work off to make a great movie and made a farce out if it instead.