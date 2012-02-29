Would you like to see ‘The Hunger Games’ early in Chicago or Philadelphia?

There are just a few weeks left until the opening of one of the year’s most-hyped gambles, the big-screen adaptation of the Suzanne Collins novel, “The Hunger Games.”

I’m actually seeing the film very soon so I can sit down and interview the cast and crew, and I’m excited to see what they’ve done. I’ve said a few times now that I admire the Collins novels, and I think there’s real potential here for a film trilogy that is visceral and thrilling and emotional, and it all depends on whether or not they get this first one right.

I will say this… a friend of mine recently got in touch after a screening of the film, and his succinct reaction was “Buy Lionsgate Stock.” Seems like a bit of an endorsement, eh?

But you don’t care whether a film critic gets to see the film early. You want to know when you get to see it. And if you’re in Philadelphia or Chicago, then I am pleased to report that HitFix may be able to help you with that.

You need to help yourself first, though. Because although HitFix is the Sponsor for those two districts, the actual RSVP page for the screenings is still locked, and you have to get involved if you want it unlocked. You need a Twitter account if you’re going to be part of this, and I would hope that there are enough of you out there and interested who want to be able to attend those films that we can get both cities unlocked before the deadline of March 6th.

There are only 24 days left now until the film comes out, and since there are 24 tributes in the film, Lionsgate decided today would be the perfect time to announce the 24 Advance Screenings that are being brought to you by Nook by Barnes and Noble.

As of… well, right now, actually… you can visit this website and you can tweet a unique hashtag assigned to your closest city to unlock the locations where the screenings will take place. Each day, the top four cities in terms of number of responses will be announced, and fans in those cities will be free to RSVP at that point.

And if you do go to one of those screenings, be sure to drop me a note and let me know what you think. I’m curious to see if this one can reach fans and new viewers alike.



“The Hunger Games” arrives in theaters March 23, 2012.