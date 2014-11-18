‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ reportedly eyeing Chloe Moretz, Elle Fanning and Hailee Steinfeld

11.18.14 4 years ago

Who will fill the superheroic boots of Famke Janssen and James Marsden?

Rising stars Chloe Moretz, Elle Fanning and Hailee Steinfeld are all allegedly being eyed to play a teenage version of Jean Grey in Bryan Singer's 2016 “X-Men: Apocalypse,” according to The Wrap.

Janssen played the telepathic Grey in the first three “X-Men” films, and made cameo appearances in several others, including this year's hit “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Moretz has had significant superhero experience before, playing the pint-ized vigilante Hit-Girl in the two “Kick-Ass” films. Steinfeld, who was nominated for an Oscar for the Coen Brothers' “True Grit,” did the action thing quite well in last year's “Ender's Game.” Lastly, Fanning's closest brush with superhero shenanigans is most likely the recent fantasy hit “Maleficent.”

Additionally, up-and-comers Ben Hardy (“EastEnders”), Charlie Rowe (“Red Band Society”) and Timothee Chalamet (“Interstellar”) are reportedly being looked at to play the mutant hero (and Grey's sometimes lover) Cyclops, who was previously played by James Marsden.

“Apocalypse” will take place in the 1980s after the events of the time-shifting “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and Singer is also searching for actress to play a younger version of Halle Berry's character, Storm.

“X-Men” vets James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, and Evan Peters are set to reprise their “X-Men: Days of Future Past” roles.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” opens May 27, 2016.

Who would you like to see play Jean Grey?

