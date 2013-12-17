‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ shows off Wolverine’s new costume

(CBR) Movie Wolverine is beginning to accumulate as many costumes as his comic-book counterpart. “Studio Ciné Live” unveiled its “X-Men: Days of Future Past” cover, prominently featuring Hugh Jackman in an all-black costume, flanked by Michael Fassbender, Ian McKellen, James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart.

We previously saw a glimpse of Wolverine”s future-costume in the trailer, but this is the best shot we”ve seen so far.

 The official X-Men Movies Twitter account also unveiled a new image recently, this one of McAvoy and Fassbender playing chess along with a quote from director Bryan Singer.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Ellen Page, Halle Berry, Peter Dinklage and a host of others. The film is scheduled for a May 23, 2014 debut.

