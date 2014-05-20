‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’s’ Quicksilver will return for ‘Apocalypse’

(CBR)

Evan Peters” Quicksilver, whom some early reviews have characterized as one of the bright spots of “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” will “absolutely” return for “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

So says writer/producer Simon Kinberg, who may possess super-speed himself, judging from all of the interviews he”s done leading up to the Friday release of the new X-Men film.

The latest is with Total Film, which asks about the controversy surrounding the casting of Peters as Quicksilver in “Days of Future Past” only a month after writer/director Joss Whedon signaled that he”d be using the character and his sister the Scarlet Witch in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” (the duo is among a “handful” of characters whose rights overlap).

“It wasn”t something we anticipated, because we didn”t know they were using him in the Avengers movie,” Kinberg says. “We only found that out … it got publicized, I think, weeks after we”d made the decision, after we”d done it.”

As we know by now, a nod to the Scarlet Witch was cut from “Days of Future Past.” Whether she might be introduced in “X-Men: Apocalypse” remains to be seen, as Kinberg doesn”t directly address that part of the question.