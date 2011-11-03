‘X-Men: The Last Stand’ writer Simon Kinberg hired to write ‘First Class’ sequel

While “X-Men” fans who despised “Last Stand” probably won’t be happy with this news, it’s being reported that Simon Kinberg, the man responsible for that film’s screenplay (along with Zak Penn), has been hired to write the follow-up to this year’s “X-Men: First Class”, the Matthew Vaughn-directed origin film which grossed over $350 million worldwide last summer (Kinberg served as a producer on the film, though he had no official hand in shaping the screenplay).
“First Class” had four credited screenwriters: the writing team of Ashley Edward Miller and Zack Stentz, Jane Goldman and Vaughn.
Kinberg has been a go-to writer for Fox ever since penning the 2005 New Regency-financed hit “Mr & Mrs. Smith” starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which Fox distributed. His other Fox efforts include the 2008 Hayden Christensen-starring superhero film “Jumper”, “This Means War” starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy, and the historical horror/fantasy “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”, based on the bestselling mashup novel by Seth Grahame-Smith. His other screenwriting credits include “xXx: State of the Union” and “Sherlock Holmes”.
It is unknown whether Vaughn will return to the director’s chair for the sequel.
The story was broken by SuperHeroHype.
Interested in hearing what hardcore fans of the “X-Men” franchise think of this news…
Last Stand isn’t great but isn’t as bad as some make out; I really enjoyed the Ritchie Sherlock Holmes. I imagine if Vaughn is involved then he and Goldman will at the very least polish the script anyway. So no need to despair just yet.
I looked him up too. He has written Mr. and Mrs. Smith, X-men 3, Jumper, and Sherlock Holmes. Of those, Sherlock Holmes is by far the least objectionable, but I think that’s mostly due to the cast. The rest are pretty bad. Not optimistic.
Too bad the first film had to blow it’s wad in the last few reels and show Erik Lenscher’s transformation into Magneto far too soon.
Yeah, I wish they had drawn that out a little more too. Professor X didn’t have to get paralyzed that soon either. I think they didn’t know if there would be a sequel, so they wanted to cover everything. It’s a shame because they could have gotten a lot more mileage out of the two of them as friends.