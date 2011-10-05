‘Harry Potter for adults’ may be coming to a TV screen near you

Fox has bought the rights to produce a TV adaptation of author Lev Grossman’s fantasy novel “The Magicians”, with “X-Men: First Class” and “Thor” scribes Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz attached to pen the script. The adaptation has been given a script commitment and will take the form of a one-hour drama.

Miller and Stentz had been collaborating on the project with producers Michael London (“Milk”), Shawn Levy (“Real Steel”) and Michael Adelstein prior to the sale, according to Deadline, which broke the story. The scribes have previously written for shows including “Fringe” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”.

“The Magicians” was published in 2009 and subsequently became a New York Times bestseller. The novel follows a group of young adults studying magic in New York City who discover that a fantastical land known as Fillory is actually a real place. The book has been described by some sources as “‘Harry Potter’ for adults”.

Grossman wrote a follow-up entitled “The Magician King”, which was published just last month.