‘Harry Potter for adults’ may be coming to a TV screen near you

#Thor
10.05.11 7 years ago

Fox has bought the rights to produce a TV adaptation of author Lev Grossman’s fantasy novel “The Magicians”, with “X-Men: First Class” and “Thor” scribes Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz attached to pen the script. The adaptation has been given a script commitment and will take the form of a one-hour drama.

Miller and Stentz had been collaborating on the project with producers Michael London (“Milk”), Shawn Levy (“Real Steel”) and Michael Adelstein prior to the sale, according to Deadline, which broke the story. The scribes have previously written for shows including “Fringe” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”.

“The Magicians” was published in 2009 and subsequently became a New York Times bestseller. The novel follows a group of young adults studying magic in New York City who discover that a fantastical land known as Fillory is actually a real place. The book has been described by some sources as “‘Harry Potter’ for adults”.

Grossman wrote a follow-up entitled “The Magician King”, which was published just last month.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor
TAGSLev GrossmanSHAWN LEVYThe Magician KingThe MagiciansTHORXMen First Class

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP