Xena defeats ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Walter White to win first Heroes vs. Villains tournament

Over 1.2 million votes later and HitFix's inaugural Heroes vs. Villains tournament has its first champion: Xena.
The Warrior Princess had an extremely difficult road to the finals, but she took out every contender she encountered. In the Heroes bracket, Wonder Woman, “24's” Jack Bauer, Doctor Who, Buffy and even 75-year-old Batman didn't have the goods to stop her. “Breaking Bad's” Walter White met Xena in the finals. White had taken out Spike from “Buffy,” Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons,” Tony Soprano and Batman's own nemesis, The Joker. The HitFix editorial team thought it would be a close fight, but like the Seattle Seahawks thrashing of the Denver Broncos during this year's Super Bowl it wasn't even close.
Xena defeated White with 78% of the vote. To say she dominated the Meth Dealer would be something of an understatement.
HitFix congratulates the TV icon. Her fans now have another piece of ammunition to try and convince NBCUniversal to bring the character to the big screen or back to television.
All hail Xena!
What did you think of this year's Heroes vs. Villains tourney? Should we do it again next year? Any suggestions? Let us know in the comments.
Xenites, good job. Xena won. Clap, clap.
As for the grumblings by Batman, Walter White, Wonder Woman, Buffy, Dr.Who, and Jack Bauer fans, the Xena fandom is huge. It’s one of the most organized fandoms on the net. I saw people point out how Batman or Breaking Bad had huge likes on their official facebook pages. The difference is there was no rally there. The 24 page did post it. The problem is they only posted it one day. The fans voted that one day and never came back. The rounds were 3-4 days. The Xenites rallied ALL the days. This is how a fandom works. It’s lead by the fans.
A few years ago Xenites rallied to win a facebook like contest to help Lucy Lawless win a prize for her Starship charity. There’s the popular Ausxip site that runs auctions every year with items and autographs donated by the cast of Xena. The money goes to Lucy’s charity. Xenites have helped raised thousands and th0usand of dollars for this charity over the years. Last year Half Price Books had a similar poll, the Xenites rallied there too for the win. The Xena Movie Campaign started a few years ago to rally for a movie, and now has over 90k likes and continues to grow. Movie or not, they’ve become a strong voice in the fandom to get things done.
Where were the fandom rallies for Batman, Jack Bauer, Wonder Woman, and Walter White? Where were the fans rallying? I checked facebook pages, groups, twitter hashtags , tumblr tags. NOTHING. NO rally. Check those same pages, and THERE WERE rallies for Xena. Maybe instead of having sour grapes, these fans should take a cue from the Xena fandom and learn how it works. If you absolutely love a character or a show then you might want to start a Fandom for those characters/shows. Look to see what we are doing. Get advice from some of the administrators of the Facebook pages, message boards, and popular websites.
When Xena aired, it had huge ratings and aired in over 100 different countries. The show appealed to all age groups, men and women, straight and gay, in many different cultures around the world. It doesn’t get 6 seasons of 134 episodes for nothing. A newly discovered planet was nicknamed for Xena. The US military is developing armor for women based on Xena’s armor. Xena started the “Warrior Princess” moniker that is now commonly used in pop culture to describe strong women. William Shatner is doing a documentary on the Xena Conventions/Xena fandom. It’s expected to be released this year.
I do believe Xena is quite capable of beating Batman, Buffy, Walter White and the others. It’s not just her fighting skills, but her strategic abilities as well and the fact that Xena can go to a very dark place within herself and do what’s necessary to defeat an enemy.
I like many of the other heroes that were competing. It’s disappointing that there were so many unpleasant comments between fandoms, including a few Xenites. Though I was proud to see that most took the high road. I saw this as a fun rally for our Xena fandom. I absolutely love the Xena character, the show, and the many of the actors from the show. One of my online hobbies is to contribute to this fandom. I enjoy it. I have made many friends in this fandom. We always come together for something we love. Good going to my fellow Xena fans. It’s awesome being a part of such a great community. Battle On Xenites!
omg nab no lifer, who will read all that?
@XXXPUSSYSLAYER117XXX yet you managed to spend the time to make it all the way here to this specific article and my comment to troll on it. Xena won. I’m smiling and laughing. I wish you and yours well, have a good day.
What about the Doctor Who fandom? “The special was broadcast simultaneously in 94 countries,[8][9] and was shown concurrently in 3D in some cinemas.[10] It achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest ever simulcast of a TV drama” This is true, even though i quoted Wikipedia. The Doctor Who fans who voted here were few because no one cared about it sadly :p
Very well said. I think I speak for a lot of people when I say “I miss Xena”. Xena not only kicked a**, she helped women everywhere believe that anything was possible.
Xena became an “dykon” to the LGBT community. Lucy is a real life hero with her charitable giving & commitment to organizations like Greenpeace.
I’m crossing my fingers that a Xena movie happens, with Lucy and Renee, even if it is only to see Xena turn over her chakram to a younger amazon, get married to Gabby (during the movie!!). Xena and Gabby can ride off into on Argo, to grow old together, perhaps settle down and raise a few orphaned kids.
Battle on Lucy, Renee and fans! We greatly admire you & look forward to decades of fanfiction to keep your characters alive.
Well, if a woman was going to win this. Why not a warrior in Xena. Congrats Warrior Queen… you rock.
“If a woman was going to win”? Seriously? The horror!
more horrifying when you was going to win
@R5Y7-What, would you have preferred Bella Swan or someone lame? Personally, the woman I would’ve rooted for was Ellen Ripley if she was in the ballot. Still, Xena is a badass.
Lame.
Like you to critic others for their efforts.
Lame.
Nice try, kid. :)
OMG, you’re so polemic.
As Tryme said, we REALLY put our hearts into this. We shared everywhere, I asked every blog on TUMBLR, every channel on YouTube to vote! I even sent a tweet to Lucy Lawless herself XD (Last year she helped us winning in the Half Price Book tournament).
This victory is earned, we just did what every fanbase should do: love the show. And we did.
Proud to be part of such a loyal and lovely fanbase :)
The hard work shows!! Great job, guys! Remember Xena’s favorite line?
“I have many skills!”
So do Xena’s fans. Xena rocks all these years later. I’m proud to look up to Xena and Gabrielle as icons. I’m proud to be a fan of Lucy’s. As a human being. Lucy’s an awesome role model for us all.
Yay! Girl power! If Walter White had won I would have resigned from humanity. It was bad enough when Katniss lost to Batman.
yeah its facinating because someone emerged as a winner is a heroine… proud for XENA
We love our heroine and we are proud to be Xenites..
We are glad that we had the opportunity to fight by her side :)
For me she was,she is and she always be a champion..
Yay Xena wins :3 she has fans from all around the world who want to say:”We still love her” for ex. I’m Italian ;)
Turkish here :)
Canada up there :)
Congrats to the Warrior Princess, I think she deserves it.. well done
XENA RULEZ THEM ALL, first to win heroes vs villains tournament, best kick ass heroine…good job my fellow xenites
It was worth every tweet, post, and comment to get Xena up there as the first winner of the Hitfix poll.
I hope next time, whether Xena is in the tourney or not, there won’t be any hateful comments. No matter who makes them, but especially when they’re made by Xenites, it makes all fandoms look bad. Xena would never be OK with that.
:O Xenites made hateful comments??There is a post of a Xenite from these past days that was full of hate?
Ok,no comment….i really need some sleep :P
I don’t think that Xenites wrote hateful comments, maybe someone put too much ‘force’ in order to defend Xena, but sadly, I just saw hate towards Xenites, because their only fault was to vote for their hero while others didn’t XD
Yes, there were a couple of posts from Xenites that were hateful. Not nearly as many as posts against Xenites that were hateful but that still doesn’t make it right. I’m glad that most Xenites didn’t participate in that, though.
These Xena fans are like a multi-person, semi – sane version of that crazy Anna Torv fan that always comments anywhere she (I think that commenter is a she) can.
I mostly admire you Xena fans for being so committed, however calling yourself “Xenites” is really annoying.
We try to be on top of anything Xena to show how popular she still is. Only one way to keep something you love alive! XENITES UNITE!
It beats the heck out of a fandom calling themselves “Marshmallows” (aka Veronica Mars).
I do like Xena. Her fans though? …
When am I gonna get rid of this Oscar Picks thing? I did it *once*.
This was AWESOME!!! Please do it again. Obviously it might not work to do the same exact characters but maybe you could do sidekicks franchises, or a bunch of other things. The only other thing that would MAYBE make it even better would be if everyone had to register so everyone could only vote once in each round, maybe it would make things a little more accurate but that’s just a thought. Either way great job!!!
My favorite ‘love bite’ is Lucy Lawless, MNZM giving us the cutest nickname …
Proud to be a ‘Xena-NUTBALL’
Didn’t take the online lesbian community into account I guess.
I’d be very curious to get a look at the referral traffic sources for Xena voters. I’m guessing a lot of folks coming here straight away from the Xena Fan Facebook page. Not complaining or anything, but that’s the only scenario in which Xena beating Batman, Walter White, etc. makes even a lick of sense to me.
No, that’s pretty much exactly what happened. Which, y’know, whatever. That’s how these things work. I hate campaigns for stuff like that, but the game’s the game.
Uhm… No. Xena was translated in 30 languages I think, so she has fans from all over. I knew Wonder Woman wouldn’t win, she’s too much identified with USA (her costume), so her fans are Americans. Xena beat Buffy last year, so beating her again was likely.
The only one who I thought, she might loose to, was Batman, but frankly the last movie was awful. The more they put Batman on films, the worse it gets.
As for Walter White, it’s a Tournament of Heroes, not a Tournament of White-Trash losers on Meth! :P
I cannot even begin to say how proud I am to see so many Xenites out there. People who really absorbed the ideals of the Greater Good and what it means to love another. We will BATTLE ON!
ALALALALALALALALALALALALALALALA SHEEEEEEEEEEE-YUH!!!! XENITES UNITE! XENA MOVIE NOW!
JIMZLE – By far the BEST rendition of the WP’s war cry ever!! Great job!!! On to the movie!!
Battle ON!
I wouldn’t call myself a Xenite or whatever, although I was a fan of the show back when it ran. I was surprised to find myself voting for her in pretty much every round of the tournament. Lucy Lawless also kicking butt in BSG and Spartacus probably didn’t hurt.
Xena wins despite againts modern opponents standing in her way, Xenites are great fandom and a new member of Xenites and proud to be one of them.. and it hurts me when i saw some hateful comments againts us, they were lucky because they got a chance to see their heroes many times on big screen.. Xena aired wayback 90’s and it was a hit tvshow but honestly never really watch all episodes,and i think this character is great and there are so many heroes today watch on big screen and i think Xena Warrior Princess is one of the super heroine that needs to have a movie and that the whole world need to see Xena again and relive the magic that only 90’s people experienced…HAIL XENA ^__^
Fantastic! HUGE congratulations for Xena and even greater THANK YOU for all who voted for her, be it a Xenite or not.
Xena fans, much like Xena herself, are well versed in overcoming the odds and pulling off incredible victories that no one thought possible Well done, Xenites! Now, give us our movie! :P
@XXXPUSSYSLAYER117XXX yet you managed to spend the time to make it all the way here to this specific article and my comment to troll on it. Xena won. I’m smiling and laughing. I wish you and yours well, have a good day.
Congratulations to Xena on the big win!!! Xenites are totally awesome and I’m proud to be one of them. I have been a fan of the show since in first aired back in 1995. (Showing my age here a little) I love Xena and always will. The show was amazing and so is our fandom. We stick together through thick and thin and always manage to come out on top just like Xena always did. Again, I’m proud to be a XENITE!!! Xena RULZ!!!
She defeated the Doctor. Not that anyone knows him and that´s for the best.
Xena reigns supreme!