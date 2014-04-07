Xena defeats ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Walter White to win first Heroes vs. Villains tournament

#Breaking Bad
04.07.14 4 years ago 50 Comments

Over 1.2 million votes later and HitFix's inaugural Heroes vs. Villains tournament has its first champion: Xena.

The Warrior Princess had an extremely difficult road to the finals, but she took out every contender she encountered. In the Heroes bracket, Wonder Woman, “24's” Jack Bauer, Doctor Who, Buffy and even 75-year-old Batman didn't have the goods to stop her.  “Breaking Bad's” Walter White met Xena in the finals.  White had taken out Spike from “Buffy,” Mr. Burns from “The Simpsons,” Tony Soprano and Batman's own nemesis, The Joker. The HitFix editorial team thought it would be a close fight, but like the Seattle Seahawks thrashing of the Denver Broncos during this year's Super Bowl it wasn't even close.

Xena defeated White with 78% of the vote. To say she dominated the Meth Dealer would be something of an understatement.

HitFix congratulates the TV icon. Her fans now have another piece of ammunition to try and convince NBCUniversal to bring the character to the big screen or back to television.

All hail Xena!

What did you think of this year's Heroes vs. Villains tourney?  Should we do it again next year?  Any suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADHeroes Versus VillainsHeroes vs VillainsMarch MadnessWalter WhiteXENA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP