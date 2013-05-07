Watch: Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Mosquito’ music video

One of your least favorite things about the summer months is the featured creature in the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Mosquito” music video. The famed blood-sucker spends the clip doing as the song says.

The CGI winged nuisance also changes shape over the duration, taking on neon colors and getting greedy, chowing down on a little boy’s hand. Curiously, director Shimbe Shim shows the mosquito’s victim’s face in the lower right hand corner, making a display of him watching us and watching it, without the ability to do anything to warn him. The insect ultimately gets his, but it is a very uncomfortable time up until then.

Perhaps the wily song has the same initiative: to make the listener a little perturbed and slightly violent, a little raging weirdo among the other weirdos on the album that shares the same name as this track.

Whatever, just keep it away from me.

