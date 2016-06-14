You Can BE Batman as Virtual Reality Becomes the New 3D

We've all had fantasies about being a superhero. Many of us have likely dreamed of being The Batman, specifically. Though virtual reality is not a new technology, it is now truly entering the realm of wish-fulfillment as Rocksteady is set to release Batman: Arkham VR, a game that will allow you to BE the Caped Crusader.

Welcome to the future. Say goodbye to trees and your family.

This Batman will truly be functioning as the World's Greatest Detective, as the game will focus on one crime scene which will take about an hour to solve, Batman-News reports. There's also an additional hour of content to explore according to Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill.

Are you ready to use the Batarang and battle The Joker? We thought so.

As to the iconic villain, Mark Hamill will return to voice the Joker and Kevin Conroy Batman.

Virtual reality is a natural fit for video games, and though it's been around for decades, it's certainly becoming more prevalent. In fact, this isn't the only VR news we had in the world of entertainment today.

At Variety's annual TV Summit, Jeff Wachtel, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment chief content officer, revealed that the USA hit Mr. Robot is dipping a toe into the VR realm.

“We just shot a VR scene for Mr. Robot,” Wachtel said. He gave little else away, however. Saying only that “it”s really about storytelling. It”s intimate and about the characters.”

The mind-bending series is a perfect fit for virtual reality. However, it's unclear if Rami Malek's Elliot Alderson will be going into a VR experience within the context of the show, or if the intent is to somehow place the viewer fully into Alderson's POV as an add-on experience. Or both.

One thing is certain, VR is not going anywhere. Both Sundance and the Tribeca Film Festival had a large virtual reality presence, as the technology makes its way into independent and experimental films as well as the mainstream.

In an attempt to keep butts in theaters, we'll likely see more and more virtual reality experiences on the big screen over the next several years. Or, we'll all just ride around with visors on our heads and never talk, touch, or interact with each other again.

Take a look at the teaser for Batman: Arkham VR and interview with Hill below.

Batman: Arkham VR will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 October 2016.