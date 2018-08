Sometimes it is just exhilarating watching a nerd work.

Just watch as YouTube gamer SethBling choreographs his way through a glitch in the Super Nintendo classic “Super Mario World” that allows him to vault from the first levels of Yoshi's Island to the end credits of the whole game. No Star Road needed. No switch palaces. No Koopalings. Just codebreaking.

Sidenote: The best land in all of “Super Mario World” is the Forest of Illusion. The end.