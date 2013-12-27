You guys? This is what Kanye got Kim Kardashian for Christmas

#Kanye West #Christmas
12.27.13 5 years ago

#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne #ChristmasPresentFromYeezy

Okay, be honest: is this hand-painted bag Kanye gifted his woman not the most beautiful thing in the world? On a scale from a pile of dirt to a perfect sunset, does this purse not touch right up against the purple sky? If you were Kim Kardashian, wouldn’t you want the father of your child to present you with something covered in crudely painted naked women? Especially if that something is a Hermes Birkin Bag, which is worth many tens of thousands of dollars?

Kanye really did get Kim the perfect Christmas present. He almost knows her too well.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West#Christmas
TAGSBirkinChristmasGeorge CondoHermesKanye WestKim Kardasihan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP