You guys? This is what Kanye got Kim Kardashian for Christmas

#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne #ChristmasPresentFromYeezy

Okay, be honest: is this hand-painted bag Kanye gifted his woman not the most beautiful thing in the world? On a scale from a pile of dirt to a perfect sunset, does this purse not touch right up against the purple sky? If you were Kim Kardashian, wouldn’t you want the father of your child to present you with something covered in crudely painted naked women? Especially if that something is a Hermes Birkin Bag, which is worth many tens of thousands of dollars?

Kanye really did get Kim the perfect Christmas present. He almost knows her too well.

Follow RIOT on Twitter