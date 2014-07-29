If Stephen Colbert's app “I'd Tap That” were available for purchase, I'd be the first in line. Seems like a pretty simple game: give Stephen money, feel great about it, game over. Perfect. Satisfaction guaranteed.
You Need to Buy Stephen Colbert’s ‘I’d Tap That’ App
Louis VIrtel 07.29.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With