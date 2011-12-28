Young Jeezy’s got nothing on Michael Buble at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Michael Buble”s “Christmas” album takes the No. 1 slot on The Billboard 200 for a fifth straight week on the current tally. Leading up to the big holiday, the set moved 467,000 copies – a 4% increase – from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25.

“Christmas” becomes the year”s second best-seller, behind this week”s No. 2 set, Adele”s “21.” It sits tight at No. 2 on the albums chart with 399,000 units (+44%), which was enough to beat a big debut from Young Jeezy. The rappers long-awaited “TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition” dropped in at No. 3 with 233,000. His previous set, “The Recession,” bowed at No. 1 with 260,000 in 2008.

Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe” falls No. 3 to No. 4 (225,000, +32%), Drake”s “Take Care” climbs No. 7 to No. 5 (131,000, +71%), Lady Antebellum”s “Own the Night” dips No. 5 to No. 6 (110,000, +36%) and Rihanna”s “Talk That Talk” re-enters the top tier No. 14 to No. 7 (99,000, +83%).

Nickelback”s “here and Now” moves No. 6 to No. 8 (99,000, +23%), the Black Keys’ “El Camino” slids No. 4 to No. 9 (92,000, +9%) and “Now 40” ascends No. 11 to No. 10 (88,000, +38%).

Album sales are up 35% this week over last week, and up less than 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 1% compared to last year.