YouTube Comedy Week Video of the Day: Michael Cera in ‘Gregory Go Boom’

05.22.13 5 years ago

So the 17-minute short film “Gregory Go Boom” isn’t really much of a comedy — it’s actually rather heartbreaking. Michael Cera plays a wheelchair-bound kid name Gregory who can’t stop saying and doing all the wrong things, and the effect is pretty hard to swallow. For whatever reason, YouTube decided to slate it with its comedy videos, so maybe I’m missing something. Like the part of the video where a hand reaches out and tickles you until you’re roaring with laughter, even though the stuff on the screen still makes you sad.

Overall, though, “Gregory” is a good little short that’s worth watching simply to see Michael Cera play a character that looks like Napoleon Dynamite crossed with Yertle the Turtle.
 

