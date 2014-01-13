Yvonne Strahovski joins ’24: Live Another Day’

Yvonne Strahovski is getting back into the world of espionage, joining the cast of FOX’s “24: Live Another Day.”
Does this mean Hannah McKay is no longer down in Buenos Aires raising Harrison Morgan?
Well, no. They’re probably not related.
FOX has confirmed that Strahovski will play Kate Morgan, “a brilliant but impulsive CIA field agent in London” in the “24” limited series which is expected to premiered this spring/summer on FOX.
The Australia-born Strahovski formerly honed her CIA chops as Sarah Walker on NBC’s “Chuck.” She shifted to the other side of the law to play the murderous Hannah on “Dexter” for much of that drama’s last two seasons.
In addition to returning favorites Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kim Raver and William Devane, the “24: Live Another Day” cast will features newcomers including Michael Wincott and Judy Davis.
I’d love to see Yvonne Strahovski kick ass again.
She needs a new show which runs for multiple seasons. Her role on “Dexter” was disappointing.
Is her movie career taking off? I don’t see her much in the very few promotions I’ve seen of the Frankenstein movie.
Hell yes. Something to erase the terribleness of Hannah McKay out of my head.
I hadn’t heard about Wincott, but now I want him to not only play the main antagonist, I want him to do it as a mashup of Top Dollar from The Crow and Rochefort from the last time he opposed Kiefer. It’ll be 1994 all over again!
Oh no, not again