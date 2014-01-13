Yvonne Strahovski joins ’24: Live Another Day’

Showtime

Yvonne Strahovski is getting back into the world of espionage, joining the cast of FOX’s “24: Live Another Day.”

Does this mean Hannah McKay is no longer down in Buenos Aires raising Harrison Morgan?

Well, no. They’re probably not related.

FOX has confirmed that Strahovski will play Kate Morgan, “a brilliant but impulsive CIA field agent in London” in the “24” limited series which is expected to premiered this spring/summer on FOX.

The Australia-born Strahovski formerly honed her CIA chops as Sarah Walker on NBC’s “Chuck.” She shifted to the other side of the law to play the murderous Hannah on “Dexter” for much of that drama’s last two seasons.

In addition to returning favorites Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kim Raver and William Devane, the “24: Live Another Day” cast will features newcomers including Michael Wincott and Judy Davis.