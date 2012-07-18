Zac Brown Band beats Frank Ocean to No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Were physical copies to arrive at the same time as the digital release, Frank Ocean”s “Channel Orange” might have debuted at No. 1 this week on The Billboard 200. However, its Zac Brown Band”s “Uncaged” that earns the top spot, making it the country act”s second summit set on the album sales chart.

“Uncaged” moved 234,000 copies; “Channel Orange” sold 131,000.

ZBB”s previous high-water sales mark came with their previous “You Get What You Give” from 2010, which yielded 153,000 copies its first week. This past week”s sum, however, was aided by a sales tag of $3.99 via Amazon.

Ocean”s Def Jam debut was initially an iTunes exclusive drop, but the label told physical retailers to stock the shelves as soon as they got them. Target was not among them.

Justin Bieber”s “Believe” stays put at No. 3 with 45,000 copies, a 35% sales decrease. Chris Brown”s “Fortune” falls No. 1 to No. 5 (45,000, -67%), Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” descends No. 4 to No. 5 (44,000, -34%), Linkin Park”s “Living Things” bums No. 5 to No. 6 (37,000, -42%), One Direction”s “Up All Night” ascends No. 11 to No. 7 (36,000, +1%) and Adele”s “21” moves No. 9 to No. 8 (35,000, -14%). Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” falls No. 2 to No. 9 (34,000, -58%) and Kenny Chesney”s “Welcome to the Fishbowl” dips No. 8 to No. 10 (32,000, -26%).

Sales are down 3% compared to last week and up 9% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales are down 3% for the year so far.