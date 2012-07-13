Zac Brown Band’s ‘Uncaged’ opens up at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Zac Brown Band”s “Uncaged” will handily bow at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week, while Frank Ocean”s “Channel Orange” gets off to a surprisingly strong start.

“Uncaged” will likely sell up to 230,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double, with “Channel Orange,” which became available on iTunes a week before its planned release, will surpass 130,000 for No. 2.

The drop off is steep for the No. 3 spot with Chris Brown”s “Fortune,” Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” and Justin Bieber”s “Believe” all targeted to sell between 45,000-50,000 to vie for that spot.

Similarly, it”s still too close to call for No.6 with Linkin Park”s “Living Things,” Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream,” and Adele”s “21” all moving around 40,000 copies. That leaves One Direction”s “Up All Night” likely to hold the No. 10 spot.

