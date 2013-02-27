Zac Efron and Dennis Quaid chase a dream ‘At Any Price’ in the film’s first poster

I’m a huge fan of Ramin Bahrani. Films like “Man Push Cart,” “Chop Shop” and “Goodbye, Solo,” to me, announced a vital new voice in American independent filmmaking. And when Guy caught and liked “At Any Price” at the Venice Film Festival last year, I was excited to catch it myself at the Telluride Film Festival just a few days later. There was something fetching there, but I couldn’t quite saddle up to it. I’ve nevertheless been looking forward to giving it another look sooner or later, and the film’s April 26 release date (opposite another bold American indie voice, Jeff Nichols and “Mud”), will provide a great opportunity to do just that. In the meantime, though, Collider has premiered the first poster for the Sony Pictures Classics release. Check it out below.