Zac Efron taking a European road trip with ‘Necessary Death’

03.15.11 7 years ago

AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Zac Efron is set to star in an untitled romantic action film for Mandate Pictures. Matt Drake wrote the screenplay, originally titled “The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman,” which was included on the 2007 Black List.  

The film will be directed by commercial director Fredrik Bond. Bona Fide Productions’ Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa are producing, along with William Horberg.  

Efron will play the main character who, while traveling through Eastern Europe, meets the girl of his dreams  — and her dangerous criminal of an ex-boyfriend. The press release states that Efron will endure “one bruising beat down after another” in order to get the girl.

Efron recently wrapped the Warner Brothers film “The Lucky One.” He was last seen in “Me and Orson Welles” and “Charlie St. Cloud,” and made a name for himself initially with the mega-successful “High School Musical” franchise.

