Zac Efron turns ‘Narc’ for frat-kid biopic

Zac Efron is going from “Paperboy” to “snitch” for his latest project.

The “Lucky One” star is attached to play a fratboy-turned-police informant in “Narc,” based on the true story of an all-star college student and fraternity president who became a canary for the local police force after being busted for drugs. According to Deadline, life rights to the unnamed individual have been acquired by 20th Century Fox, which will oversee production. The studio is planning to hire an individual from their writers program to pen the film’s screenplay.

Efron was most recently seen in indie flick “At Any Price” opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Upcoming films for the actor include the ensemble JFK assassination pic “Parkland” and rom-com “Are We Officially Dating?” with Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan and Imogen Poots.



