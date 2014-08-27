Zach Galifianakis makes FX a ‘Baskets’ case for 2016

FX has given a series order to “Baskets,” a new comedy from the creative all-star team of Zach Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel.

But don't get too invested in “Baskets,” because its premiere is a mighty long way away.

Seemingly the “Shakes the Clown” for the 21st Century, “Baskets” focuses on a Bakersfield, California resident named Chip Baskets (Galifianakis), who dreams of becoming a professional clown. When things go wrong at a prestigious French clowning academy, he's forced to make ends meet as a rodeo clown, while never giving up his true lofty aspirations.

“Baskets” will begin production next year, but the 10-episode first season won't premiere until 2016.

“Zach Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel have created an absolutely brilliant show,” blurbs Eric Schrier, half of FX's two-headed President of Original Programming team with Nick Grad. “To say Zach”s portrayal of the lead character Chip Baskets is hilarious/unique/riveting/fascinating would be an understatement. We can”t wait for the world to meet him.”

Krisel, who has been nominated for six Emmys for writing and directing on “Portlandia,” directed the “Baskets” pilot, which he co-wrote with Louis C.K. and Galifianakis. Krisel will also serve as showrunner.

This is the first production to emerge from Louis C.K. and his Pig Newton shingle's overall deal.

While presumably the busy-ness of the co-creators factors into the 2016 premiere date, it should also be noted that FX and FXX have gone comedy-pickup-crazy in recent months.

FX has given series orders to the Billy Crystal/Josh Gad vehicle “The Comedians,” as well as Denis Leary's cumbersomely titled “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.”

FXX, meanwhile, has ordered the Jay Baruchel-centered “Man Seeking Woman,” as well as “The Tracy Morgan Project,” which will go into production when Morgan's health allows.

Intrigued by “Baskets”?