Zachary Quinto may guest star on ‘American Horror Story’

Zachary Quinto may be returning to the small screen.

The “Star Trek” actor — who hasn’t been seen on the tube since “Heroes” was canceled in February, 2010 — is in talks to take on a multi-episode arc on the upcoming FX drama series “American Horror Story.”

“Glee” co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are behind the series, which stars Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton and Jessica Lange. On the show, a troubled therapist (McDermott) and his wife (Britton) move their family to a spooky old house that seems to prey on their deepest fears and hidden secrets.

According to Deadline.com, Quinto will appear in at least four episodes, playing Chad, the former owner of the house who befriends Britton’s character. The actor will make his debut during the show’s two-part Halloween episode, with part one airing on the show’s regular Wednesday time slot on October 26. Part 2 will then air on Halloween night.

Quinto, who played Sylar on NBC’s defunct “Heroes,” is signed on to reprise his role as Spock in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming “Star Trek” sequel. He’ll next be seen as one of Anna Faris’ love interests in “What’s Your Number?,” alongside Chris Evans, Joel McHale, Matt Bomer and Anthony Mackie.