Zachary Quinto producing Hurricane Katrina drama

Zachary Quinto’s production company Before The Door Pictures is teaming with Killer Films to produce “Imperial Palace,” a love story that takes place in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. It’s not known whether Quinto will appear in the film.

“Imperial Palace” centers on a Biloxi man who manages a casino that FEMA uses as headquarters for their relief efforts in the area. An ex-girlfriend also arrives on the scene, sparking an uncomfortable love triangle.

Killer Films” Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler are producing with Quinto Neal Dodson and Corey Moosa. The film will be directed by Victor Quinaz (the upcoming “TWV Project,” also produced by Quinto), and is scheduled to start shooting next spring.

Quinto produced the financial crisis drama “Margin Call,” now in theaters. It stars Quinto, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Irons and Demi Moore.



“Christine Vachon is a mentor to us, and we feel very lucky to work with her and Killer on this project,” said Quinto in a press release. “We’re thrilled to take the momentum of ‘Margin Call’ and our experience working with Victor on his first film to move into a second feature with him. He’s a truly original talent, and ‘Imperial Palace’ is a perfect example of his unique, commercial voice.”



Vachon added, “Killer is very excited to be working on this great project. It”s a thrill to be in business with Victor, Zachary and Neal. Quinaz has written the rare kind of film that puts its finger directly on the pulse of today’s America. The country experiences these tragedies, be they man-made or (in this case) levied by nature, which bring out both the best in communities and the worst in our government. ‘Imperial Palace’ is a compelling story about the people who are caught in-between the human response of empathy and the social reaction of bureaucracy in the aftermath of such a tragedy.”

On the acting side, Quinto will reprise his role as Spock in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming “Star Trek” sequel.