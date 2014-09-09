Zachary Quinto returning to NBC to star in ‘The Slap’

09.09.14 4 years ago

Zachary Quinto returning to NBC to star in “The Slap”
The former “Heroes” star has signed on to play the slapper in the Australian-inspired NBC miniseries about the ramifications of a parent slapping somebody else's misbehaving child.

‘Scandal” cast members are dressed to the nines in Season 4 cast shot
Are they getting ready for Fitz”s re-inauguration?

OWN orders food truck reality show “2 Fat 2 Fly”
Cameras will follow a food truck devoted to chicken wings.

CBS' promotional push for “Thursday Night Football” includes an NFL category all week on “Jeopardy!”
Plus, Phil Simms will show up on “Elementary” and Boomer Esiason will guest on “Blue Bloods.”

Keanu Reeves is producing a virtual reality drama series
Reeves is teaming with movie director Roland Emmerich on “New Angeles,” about a man who escapes reality through a virtual reality world.

Watch a 2-minute action-packed “Homeland” trailer
This Season 4 trailer offers more details.

Seth Meyers broke his “million-dollar nose” while playing hockey in Colorado
A lot of makeup had to be applied to make Meyers look normal for “Late Night.”

Sara Gilbert is pregnant
“The Talk” star revealed today she”s expecting a baby with wife Linda Perry.

Ashley Tisdale weds
The former “High School Musical” star married musician Christopher French on Monday.

