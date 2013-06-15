Must-follow parody account: Zooey Asks Siri will twee your shit up

Twitter parody accounts are a dime a dozen these days, and it takes a little something extra for any one to rise above the pack. But Zooey Asks Siri, a riff on those ultra-twee iPhone ads starring Zooey Deschanel and her Etsy-fied home, really has what it takes. This one, it’s a must-follow.

“Siri, how do you spell ‘je ne sais quoi’“?

Siri, is it a bad sign if a university has a jingle? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) June 8, 2013

Siri, what’s longer than a long short story but shorter than a short novella? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) June 7, 2013

Siri, since when did Animal Planet start making shows about killing animals? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) June 5, 2013

Siri, how many waves can feminism have? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) June 3, 2013

Siri, do bees know the difference between sugar and sweetener? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) May 31, 2013

Siri, who run the world? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) May 28, 2013

Siri, play the song from the eHarmony commercial. – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) May 27, 2013

Siri, how do you precisely plate the perfect paella post-poaching? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) May 20, 2013

Siri, how many things are actually worth fighting for? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) May 16, 2013

Siri, find me directions to that place with the ducks. – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) April 28, 2013

Siri, does wood ever remember what it used to be? – Zooey Asks Siri (@ZooeySiri) April 27, 2013

