Watch: Zooey Deschanel is an insistent vamp in She & Him’s new holiday-themed video

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward have gotten animated for the latest She & Him music video.

Just in time for the holidays, the “New Girl” actress and her co-vocalist/guitarist have put out a clip for their cover of Frank Loesser’s classic 1944 tune “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” which was included on the duo’s 2011 holiday album “A Very She & Him Christmas.”

Depicting a cartoon Deschanel’s desperate (and occasionally disturbing) attempts to keep a reluctant lover (Ward) from leaving her home on a snowy night, the animated video is a pleasantly diverting way to spend 2 1/2 minutes – albeit one that wouldn’t have been nearly as cute had the roles been reversed.

Check out the stalker-ish video below and let us know what you think.