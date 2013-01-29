Zooey Deschanel’s music project She & Him returns in May with ‘Volume 3’

Actress/songwriter Zooey Deschanel and songwriter/producer M. Ward have combined again as She & Him, with a new album and tour on the way.

“Volume 3” will be out on May 7 via Merge, boasting of 14 tracks and loads of guest artists. Joey Spampinato (NRBQ), Mike Watt, Tilly and the Wall, Pierre de Reeder (Rilo Kiley) and Tom Hagerman (Devotchka) all have cameos on the Ward-produced set.

There will be 11 originals featuring “some of the most dynamic, complex songs Deschanel has ever written,” plus three covers which will include [updated] Harry Noble-penned “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me.” The opening track is curiously titled “I’ve Got Your Number Son.” Check out the full tracklist below.

M. Ward and Deschanel will hit the road in support of “Volume 3,” with stops at the Ryman, the Hollywood Bowl and Summerstage in New York’s Central Park. Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell and Camera Obscura will be opening.

Ward last released his solo album “A Wasteland Companion” last year; Deschanel is currently starring in the TV show “New Girl.” She & Him dropped “Volume 2” in 2010 and a Christmas collection in 2011.

Here is the tracklist for “Volume 3”:

1. I”ve Got Your Number, Son

2. Never Wanted Your Love

3. Baby

4. I Could’ve Been Your Girl

5. Turn to White

6. Somebody Sweet to Talk To

7. Something”s Haunting You

8. Together

9. Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me

10. Snow Queen

11. Sunday Girl

12. London

13. Shadow of Love

14. Reprise (I Could’ve Been Your Girl)



Here are She & Him’s tour dates:

Jun 13 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Jun 15 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie

Jun 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Jun 18 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theater

Jun 19 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jun 21 San Diego, CA SDU Open Air Theatre

Jun 22 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

Jun 23 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl*

Jun 25 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Gardens

Jun 27 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Stir Cove

Jun 29 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom #

Jul 1 Ann Arbor, MI Hill Auditorium #

Jul 3 Montreal, QUE Montreal Jazz Festival – Symphony Hall #

Jul 4 Toronto, ON Toronto Urban Roots Festival #

Jul 6 New York, NY Central Park Summerstage #

Jul 9 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for Performing Arts #

Jul 10 Boston, MA Bank of America Pavilion #

Jul 11 Vienna, VA Filene Center at Wolf Trap #

* with Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

# with Camera Obscura