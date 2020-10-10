100 Gecs, the experimental duo composed of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, have been staying busy these past few months. They’ve hosted a festival in Minecraft, appeared on Charli XCX’s quarantine album, and virtually filmed videos with frequent collaborators. But now, they’re revisiting their 2019 debut album with a video alongside the 1000 Gecs track “Hand Crushed By A Mallet.”

100 Gecs’ “Hand Crushed By A Mallet” visual opens with Brady sitting in what director Westen Allen describes as his “nasty gamer den” amid empty energy drink cans, scattered wrappers, and a dilapidated mattress. Dressed as a giant fly, Les invades Brady’s room through the open window and an all-out battle ensues. Brady chases Les out of the house with a massive foam sword, finally striking her down — or so he thinks.

Ahead of the visual’s release, 100 Gecs unveiled an entire album of remixes, 1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues. Reimagining the songs from their debut record, the remix album boasts big-name features by artists like Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX, and Rico Nasty.

Watch 100 Gecs’ “Hand Crushed By A Mallet” above.

1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues is out now via Big Beat Records. Get it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.