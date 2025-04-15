Last year, Adrianne Lenker released the Grammy-nominated album, Bright Future. Since then, she’s gone on tour, both by herself and with Big Thief, and on Tuesday (April 25), Lenker announced a giant live album Live At Revolution Hall. We’re talking 43 songs, including the unreleased tracks “Happiness”, “Oldest”, “Ripples,” “I Do Love You,” and “No Limits.”

In a statement, Live At Revolution Hall engineer Andrew Sarlo said, “It was impossible to do this album without the immense love and respect I have for my friend. Watching the power of the music disarm and permeate feels a bit like an ‘I told ya so’ but I am still amazed every time. From the sidelines I cheer. This live album is another generous offering from Adrianne. Performing a myriad of songs; some new, some rare, some favorites, and beyond in front of an audience and behind the scenes.”

He added, “Consider closing your eyes, getting cozy, and listening as if you are watching a film! (active listening is rewarded by uncovering layers of details within the captures…) Happily listening.”

You can listen to “Happiness” above. Check out the Live At Revolution Hall album cover and tracklist below.