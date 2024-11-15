2020 brought Hey U X, Benee’s debut album, and she followed it in 2022 with a new EP, Lychee. It appears the gears are turning on a new project: She released “Sad Boiii” in September and today (November 15), she has shared “Animal.”

Benee says of the song in a press release:

“‘Animal’ is a song I wrote when I felt extreme existential dread. When flying in a plane on tour, looking down onto what looks like an ant-like world really inspired the lyrics. How huge something feels when you’re in it, but zoomed out so SMALL. I love thinking about life like that. I thought about this concept long and hard, and I feel we can only be playful with the thought of how insignificant and small we are compared to the universe. There’s peace in not knowing what anything is here for. It makes me want to enjoy everything in life even more.”

She also said of the video, “We shot the ‘Animal’ video in Sydney when I was there on tour. Directed by Keith Herron and shot mainly on green screen, there was so much we could do creatively in post. We had a lot of fun with the story and creating a crazy visual world to live beside the song!”

Meanwhile, it was just announced that Benee will open for Tate McRae on the European dates of her Miss Possessive Tour.

Watch the “Animal” video above.