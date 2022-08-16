“Knees Deep,” the latest Expert In A Dying Field single from The Beths, is all about singer Liz Stokes acknowledging her hesitance and fear. Appropriately, then, the video is a bungee jumping-focused visual. The band members gradually get into the thrill-seeking pastime before eventually convincing the not-so-sure Stokes to give it a go herself.

Stokes says of the song, “I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully. I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

The band also announced a headlining North American tour for 2023, which runs for about a month from February to March.

Watch the “Knees Deep” video above and find The Beths’ upcoming tour dates below.

08/16/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

08/18/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

08/19/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

08/20/2022 — Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

08/22/2022 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/23/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

08/25/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08/26/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

08/27/2022 — Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

08/28/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

08/31/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/01/2022 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

09/15/2022 — Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

09/16/2022 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

09/17/2022 — Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

09/20/2022 — Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

09/21/2022 — Perth, AU @ Magnet House

09/23/2022 — Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

09/24/2022 — Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal

09/30/2022 — Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre

10/01/2022 — Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy

10/07/2022 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

02/16/2023 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/17/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/22/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/24/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/26/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/28/2023 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/02/2023 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/03/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/04/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/06/2023 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

03/08/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/10/2023 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/11/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Tulips

03/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Summit

03/16/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/17/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

03/18/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.