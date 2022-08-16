“Knees Deep,” the latest Expert In A Dying Field single from The Beths, is all about singer Liz Stokes acknowledging her hesitance and fear. Appropriately, then, the video is a bungee jumping-focused visual. The band members gradually get into the thrill-seeking pastime before eventually convincing the not-so-sure Stokes to give it a go herself.
Stokes says of the song, “I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully. I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”
The band also announced a headlining North American tour for 2023, which runs for about a month from February to March.
Watch the “Knees Deep” video above and find The Beths’ upcoming tour dates below.
08/16/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed
08/18/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
08/19/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
08/20/2022 — Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live
08/22/2022 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
08/23/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
08/25/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
08/26/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
08/27/2022 — Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
08/28/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
08/31/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/01/2022 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
09/15/2022 — Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
09/16/2022 — Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
09/17/2022 — Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
09/20/2022 — Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
09/21/2022 — Perth, AU @ Magnet House
09/23/2022 — Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
09/24/2022 — Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal
09/30/2022 — Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre
10/01/2022 — Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy
10/07/2022 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
02/16/2023 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/17/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/22/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/24/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/26/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
02/28/2023 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/02/2023 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/03/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/04/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/06/2023 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/07/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven
03/08/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/10/2023 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/11/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Tulips
03/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Summit
03/16/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/17/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
03/18/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.