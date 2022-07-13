Ahead of her upcoming EP, Inhuman, Australian singer Gordi has dropped the project’s title track. Feeling burdened by the weight of the world, Gordi shares her feelings of exhaustion on her new track, over forlorn guitar loops, emulating the repetitive day-to-day routine, from which she grows weary.

When writing the song, Gordi took inspiration from her time as a healthcare worker.

“When I wrote ‘Inhuman,’ I was thinking about the blackened roadsides on my drive from Sydney to Lismore in 2019,” she said in a statement. “I had to turn back halfway because the fires were too out of control. I was supposed to start work in Lismore Hospital on the Monday where I would meet countless patients who couldn’t be discharged because their homes had been destroyed. Hearing one story after the next made me numb, and being numb to that sort of tragedy feels like forgetting to be human.”

The song’s video, directed by Triana Hernandez, takes us through a day in Gordi’s life, as she eats cereal in the morning with a jumbo-sized spoon, eats spaghetti in her work office, and gets followed by a giant lobster as she tries to go home.

“I pictured a giant red lobster — stalking me until eventually, I couldn’t ignore it anymore,” said Gordi of her conception for the video.

Check out “Inhuman” above.

Inhuman is out 8/19 via Jagujagwar. Pre-save it here.