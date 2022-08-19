One would be hard pressed to put a label on Jean Dawson, who experiments with all types of music and embraces the many iterations of himself within. Dawson’s new video for “Three Heads*” shows the artist quite literally appearing in three different forms on the screen, riding around recklessly in a car, and behind beds of fire. Though it may be difficult to determine who he really is, the music makes the puzzle solving worthwhile.

“Three Heads*” arrives alongside Jean Dawson announcing his forthcoming album Chaos Now* for October 7. Chaos Now* will be the 26-year-old’s first offering since 2020’s Pixel Bath and will be an especially momentous occasion as he kicks off his debut headlining US tour in support of the album. The Los Angeles duo Junior Varsity will be joining Dawson in his near month-long tour finishing up in LA on November 17.

Check out the video for “Three Heads*” above. Below, find Jean Dawson’s upcoming tour dates.

11/16/2022 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

11/18/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space

11/19/2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

11/21/2022 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

11/22/2022 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/23/2022 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

11/25/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell Stage

11/27/2022 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/28/2022 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/29/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

11/30/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/01/2022 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

11/02/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/04/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

11/05/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/06/2022 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/08/2022 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side

11/09/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/11/2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

11/12/2022 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

11/13/2022 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/15/2022 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

11/17/2022 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

Chaos Now is out 10/7 via P+.