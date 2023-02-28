All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from The National, Manchester Orchestra, Gorillaz, Wednesday, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Shame — Food For Worms On “Yankees,” Eddie Green deadpans: “When you’re down / You bring me down / And that is love, so you say.” The song is a cathartic whirlwind of poignant post-punk. It’s a vulnerable moment, followed by the explosive, abstract “Alibis.” Food For Worms takes the listener’s hand, dragging them through the highs and the lows with no choice but to be sucked in. Miss Grit — Follow The Cyborg It’s hard to describe the music of Miss Grit, but she did it pretty well in our interview with her about her new album Follow The Cyborg: “Calculated, reserved, droplet, butterfly.” On the jittery “Lain (phone clone)”, she sings: “And what’s the point of being so profound / When all I’ll be is contained in this so vague membrane.” Casual revelations are scattered across the ten songs against sprawling sonic backgrounds.

Gorillaz — Cracker Island Cracker Island, the highly anticipated new album by Gorillaz, is finally out. The record is packed with highlights, such as a posthumous feature from the late Trugoy of De La Soul on “Crocadillaz” as well as the Bad Bunny collaboration on “Tormenta.” From Snapchat lenses to immersive city experiences, Cracker Island is an extravagant release. Webbed Wing — Right After I Smoke This… Right After I Smoke This… is a surprise EP from Webbed Wing, the project of Taylor Madison from cult-followed band Superheaven. The three songs are an endearing dose of vulnerable alt-rock. It tracks the intense swings of existence, contemplating pain and isolation on the twangy “Sure Could Use A Friend” and exploding with temporary energy on the grunge supernova “I’m Feelin Alive.”

Wednesday — “Bath County” “I can walk on water / I can raise the dead,” Karly Hartzman sings, opening the haunting new Wednesday track “Bath County.” It builds quickly into a hypnotizing, heavy whirlwind of heady guitars while Hartzman’s refrain resonates: “Every daughter of God / Has a little bad luck sometimes.” One second, she’s watching an overdose in a parking lot; the next, she’s listening to Drive-By Truckers on the radio. Life is just scraps of weirdness collaged together. Slow Pulp — “Cramps” Slow Pulp’s brand of indie rock is inexplicably nostalgic and familiar, making their 2020 album Moveys a memorable collection of songs. Off the bat, “Cramps” is louder than they usually get; the guitars lurch forward with untrammeled force and Emily Massey’s vocals elevate the song into a meaningful place: “I’ll take anything / That you wanna give / But I want everything.”

Feeble Little Horse — “Tin Man” Along with the release of their new single “Tin Man,” Feeble Little Horse have announced their highly anticipated debut Girl With Fish. This follows the scattering of idiosyncratic songs, hooking listeners in with loads of distortion and unpredictability. “Tin Man” continues this theme, rocking back and forth on playful riffs, bursting with ardently weird noise. They cite both A Country Western and Slint as influences, of course. The National — “New Order T-Shirt” The National have shared another taste of their new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein. “New Order T-Shirt” is a portrait of a person from the past: “I keep what I can of you / Split second glimpses and snapshots and sounds / You in my New Order t-shirt / Holding a cat and a glass of beer,” Matt Berninger recollects, a vivid image in a sea of memories, flowing through this song beautifully.