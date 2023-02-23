AI is having a bit of a moment right now. Between the AI art app Lensa and Chat GPT, the future of robots and artificial intelligence is a hot topic — and it’s something musician Margaret Sohn (aka Miss Grit) confronts on their full-length debut album Follow The Cyborg.

Along with featuring subtle nods to popular robot films such as Ghost In A Shell, Her, and Ex Machina, Follow The Cyborg tackles topics like humanity and control with a witty, synth-pop angle. Songs like “Like You” and the title track are bubbling electro-pop bangers that unpack the similarities between robots and how we are perceived online.

Ahead of their new album, which was entirely self-produced in their NYC studio, Miss Grits talks dumplings, Björk, and Harry Potter in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Calculated, reserved, droplet, butterfly.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Fondly.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

NYC.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Mother Björk because her work is limitless.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Shanghai Dumpling King in San Francisco (I framed their menu and hung it in my apt I love it so much).

What album do you know every word to?

Strange Mercy by St. Vincent.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Wilco.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I like a good wide-leg trouser.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Patti Harrison @party_harderson.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“The Last Time” by Taylor Swift.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

#bachelorinparadise Twitter

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Songs In The Key Of Life by Stevie Wonder.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Nothing crazy, just some bunk bed situations that were fun.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have any :(

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Billie Eilish.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Given birth to me.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

You’re doing great.

What’s the last show you went to?

Just Mustard.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Harry Potter.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I am telepathic.

Follow The Cyborg is out 2/24 via Mute. Get it here.