The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of December below.

Paul Grimstad — “Evening Mirror” Feat. Talia Ryder 7-inch In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the film The Sweet East, there’s a special 7-inch single of one of the movie’s soundtrack highlight, “Evening Mirror.” The release was available exclusively at a record release party on December 22, but is expected to be made available via other venues in the future. Talking Heads — Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) For David Byrne and company, it all started with Talking Heads: 77, which has been given an amazing new reissue. The “Super Deluxe Edition” features, among other goodies, rarities, unreleased outtakes, and the previously unreleased Live At CBGB’s, Oct. 10, 1977. Get it here.

Fang Island — Doesn’t Exist II: The Complete Recordings This Providence, Rhode Island band burned fast and bright, leaving behind a couple of beloved albums and a spattering of EPs and lesser-heard gems. Now, you can have it all with this complete box set, capturing the legacy of the band in a hand-crafted, laser-etched wooden box. With it, you get everything the band released, an exclusive 7-inch record featuring “Starquake” b/w “Patterns On The Wall” feat. Andrew WK, and a poster. They aren’t producing many of these boxes (300) and they’re sold out online, so follow the link below to see where they may have some in stores. Both albums, Fang Island and Major, are also available individually here. Get it here. Daft Punk — Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition Daft Punk and Leiji Matsumoto’s iconic film Interstella 5555: The 5Tory Of The 5Ecret 5Tar had a one-night-only screening earlier this month. If you missed that, there’s still Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition, which includes the original Japanese edition artwork, stickers, and Daft Club card. Get it here.

Pulp Fiction OST The soundtrack to end all soundtracks. Okay, maybe that’s a little dramatic, but the influence of Pulp Fiction, both as a film and an album, can’t be overstated. I watched the film recently in a crowded theater and was struck by just how “music video” it all still plays, with big musical numbers tying the scenes together. This new pressing for the film’s 30th anniversary comes on glow-in-the-dark vinyl, and will please any vinyl lover in your life. Get it here. The Temptations — Solid Rock (Reissue) Motown has spent much of 2024 pushing a fantastic series of reissued from its storied catalog, and now, we’ve reached the end of the road. Among the December drops is a reissue of Solid Rock, The Temptations’ pivotal 1972 album. Get it here.

J. Cole — 2014 Forest Hills Drive Vinyl (10 Year Anniversary Edition) It doesn’t get much more iconic than 2014 Forest Hills Drive when it comes to rap albums, and now J. Cole is celebrating ten years of the landmark project with a new anniversary reissue. Aside from new cover art, there are also four new bonus tracks. Get it here. The Cure — Songs Of A Lost World (Blood Red Moon Edition) In 2024, Robert Smith and company managed to come through with Songs Of A Lost World, one of the best-received albums of The Cure’s storied career. Uproxx’s Steven Hyden said of it, “As much as The Cure have recaptured the sound of their 1980s work, they’ve reanimated the spirit, a desire to give each album a distinct mood that blots out all others in the world.” Get it here.

The Doors — 1967-1971 This is from Rhino’s high fidelity series and is limited to only 3,000 copies — and appears to be out of stock online. The collections features all of the albums released during Jim Morrison’s life, from the self-titled debut to L.A. Woman. The set is held in a pretty awesome faux lizard skin hardshell slipcase and features rare photos and new liner notes from Doors archivist David Dutkowski. It essentially would knock out all of your Doors needs in a single set. Get it here. The National — Rome The National have long built a reputation as a stellar live band (here’s Uproxx’s Philip Cosores raving about them). Now, they’ve given fans a real treat with Rome, a new live album that’s been called “the definitive live document of The National.” Get it here.