Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks kicked off their highly-anticipated co-headlining tour at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Friday, March 10. They had a few surprises in store for fans, as Joel and Nicks both popped in for each other’s sets.

During Nicks’ run, Joel joined her to cover Tom Petty’s “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” When they swapped turns for sets, Nicks helped perform Joel’s “And So It Goes.”

Stevie Nicks sung “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Billy Joel! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/S21wqJUp10 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 11, 2023

According to Rolling Stone, Nicks had some other prominent inclusions during her set. First, she played her 2001 song, “Fall From Grace,” the first time in over a decade. She tackled Fleetwood Mac’s “Sara” in the first solo performance of it since 2008. During her concert, Nicks also paid tribute to the late Christine McVie during the encore of “Landslide.”

“I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do,” she said.

For fans hoping to catch one of Joel and Nicks’ joint shows, they will be bringing their Two Icons One Night Tour to Arlington, Nashville, Philly, Columbus, Kansas City, Foxborough, Baltimore, and Minneapolis. The concert dates are spread out from April through November.

Additionally, Joel will be continuing his monthly residency at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. More information on both the co-headlining tour and the residency is available here.

Watch some fan-shot videos of their performances above.