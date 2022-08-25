It is one thing to write a song about someone; it’s another to perform said song with them present in one of the most legendary arenas in the world. Olivia Rodrigo can now lay claim to that honor after joining Billy Joel onstage Wednesday at his Madison Square Garden show to perform her hit “Deja Vu” (as well as Joel’s classic “Uptown Girl”).

The prophecy comes true: Olivia Rodrigo x Billy Joel at MSG pic.twitter.com/K2dusxj0oF — cganz (@mehpatrol) August 25, 2022

It is a surreal moment for Rodrigo, as “Deja Vu” is about how she introduced someone to the extremely, extremely, extremely popular music of Billy Joel. She sings lines like “I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel ’cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl'” and “Play her piano, but she doesn’t know that I was the one who taught you Billy Joel.” The pop star was clearly elated when she entered the stage, telling him, “Thank you so much for having me, Billy. I’m such a huge fan. And, uh, I kind of wrote this next song about you.”

Rodrigo has had a very big last two years, with her 2021 debut album Sour playing host to three separate hits, namely “Deja Vu,” “Driver’s License,” and “Good 4 U.”

