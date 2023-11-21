The music video for “Oral” begins the way all music videos should: with Björk and Rosalía in Mortal Kombat poses before kicking the crap out of each other. Later on, after a series of impressive flips in what looks like an airplane hangar was turned into an Apple Store, they grab swords and team up. The last thing we see is them beating up the camera. Together.

Björk described “Oral” as a “25-year-old song of mine i wrote and programmed inspired by a dancehall beat.” She praised Rosalía for her “experiments with the genre” and “incredible voice,” which “made her an obvious guest for the song. i feel blessed she said yes and she and her team are giving their work and all the profits to this battle.” The “realest bitch alive” added, “i think somehow there is an elegant resonance between the fact that both of our voices are the same age on the recording.”

All proceeds from the song will go towards combatting open pen fish farming in Iceland, including “legal fees for protesters, taking action to stop the development of intensive farms that harm wildlife, deform fish, and pose risks to salmon’s DNA and survival.” You can watch the video above.