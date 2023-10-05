Last December, SZA told Entertainment Weekly that Björk is “the GOAT to me” because the Icelandic artist is “the realest b*tch alive.” Björk is underscoring SZA’s claim by teasing a song she made with Rosalía that will serve to raise awareness and funds for an important issue in her homeland.

The 75-second song snippet arrived on Thursday morning, October 5, alongside a simplistic video. Björk’s intention for the song scrolls atop of a photo of a fish underwater (copyrighted to Veiga Grétarsdóttir), as Björk and Rosalía repeatedly sing, “Is that the right thing to do? / Is that the right thing to do? / I just don’t know / Oh, I just don’t know.”

Read Björk’s written message below, and listen to the snippet above.