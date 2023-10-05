Last December, SZA told Entertainment Weekly that Björk is “the GOAT to me” because the Icelandic artist is “the realest b*tch alive.” Björk is underscoring SZA’s claim by teasing a song she made with Rosalía that will serve to raise awareness and funds for an important issue in her homeland.
The 75-second song snippet arrived on Thursday morning, October 5, alongside a simplistic video. Björk’s intention for the song scrolls atop of a photo of a fish underwater (copyrighted to Veiga Grétarsdóttir), as Björk and Rosalía repeatedly sing, “Is that the right thing to do? / Is that the right thing to do? / I just don’t know / Oh, I just don’t know.”
Read Björk’s written message below, and listen to the snippet above.
“I am offering a song me and rosalía sang together. The profits will to help the fight against fish farming in Iceland. It will come out in October. People at the fjord Seyðisfjörður have stood up and protested against fish farming starting there. We would like to donate sales of the song to help with their legal fees and hopefully it can be an exemplary case for others.
Iceland has the biggest untouched nature in Europe and still today it has its sheep roaming free in the mountains in the summers
its fish has swum free in our lakes, rivers and fjords
So when Icelandic and Norwegian businessmen started buying fish farms in the majority of our fjords, it was a big shock and rose up as the main topic this summer, we don’t understand how they had been able to do this for a decade with almost no regulations stopping them. This has already had devastating effect on wildlife and the farmed fish are suffering in horrid health conditions and since a lot of them have escaped, they have started changing the DNA in the Icelandic salmon to the worse and could eventually lead to its extinction.
There is still a chance to safe the last wild salmon of the north. Our group would like to dare these business men to retract their farms! We would also like to help invent and set strict regulations into Iceland’s legal system to guard nature. The majority of the nation already agrees with us so this protest is about putting the will of the people into our rule-systems.
warmth
björk.”