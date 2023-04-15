Blink-182 edging video
Watch Blink-182 Perform With Their Classic Lineup At Coachella, For The First Time In Nearly Nine Years

Blink-182 made a grand return to the stage tonight (April 14) at Coachella 2023. The band arrived to the Sahara stage in its classic line-up, singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge, singer-bassist Mark Hoppus, and drummer Travis Barker. This marks the first time the band has performed all together in almost 9 years.

During their hour-long set, Blink-182 took us back with their ’90s and 2000s hits. They opened with the expletive-filled “Family Reunion,” which smoothly transitioned into “Anthem, Part II.”

The band picked up the pace a little bit, with “The Rock Show,” and smoothly wound down with “Man Overboard” and “Feeling This.”

About midway through, they delivered, with one of their breakthrough hits, “What’s My Age Again,” a reminder of their classics, before they performed their big comeback single, “Edging.”

Blink-182 closed their set with performances of “I Miss You,” “All The Small Things,” and “Dammit,” the lattermost featuring Delonge interpolating TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Fans were hit with a wave of nostalgia during Blink-182’s performance, as they mostly played songs from their earlier albums, Dude Ranch, Enema Of The State, and their 2003 self-titled album. In fact, they actually didn’t perform any songs from their 2011 album, Neighborhoods, 2016’s California, or 2019’s Nine.

All the while, fans are dying to hear Blink-182’s comeback album, which is imminent.

Next month, the band will kick off their hotly-anticipated comeback tour.

But in the meantime, you can check out clips from the performance above.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

