Blink-182 made a grand return to the stage tonight (April 14) at Coachella 2023. The band arrived to the Sahara stage in its classic line-up, singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge, singer-bassist Mark Hoppus, and drummer Travis Barker. This marks the first time the band has performed all together in almost 9 years.

3,107 days (8 years, 6 months, and 3 days) have passed since Tom's last show with blink-182. This long hiatus ends today. Can't wait to see Mark, Tom, and Travis together again on stage at Coachella! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Hje4FxwQ1S — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) April 14, 2023

During their hour-long set, Blink-182 took us back with their ’90s and 2000s hits. They opened with the expletive-filled “Family Reunion,” which smoothly transitioned into “Anthem, Part II.”

The band picked up the pace a little bit, with “The Rock Show,” and smoothly wound down with “Man Overboard” and “Feeling This.”

the rock show – blink-182 – sahara – coachella pic.twitter.com/vI570nykpa — @voudegrade (@midiavdg) April 15, 2023

About midway through, they delivered, with one of their breakthrough hits, “What’s My Age Again,” a reminder of their classics, before they performed their big comeback single, “Edging.”

blink-182 apresenta What's My Age Again? no Coachella pic.twitter.com/kYAHweXolz — downstage (@downstagebra) April 15, 2023

Blink-182 closed their set with performances of “I Miss You,” “All The Small Things,” and “Dammit,” the lattermost featuring Delonge interpolating TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

I only paid for Twitter Blue so I could upload the entirety of Blink 182’s two-song finale at Coachella. An absolutely incredible experience watching these three back on stage together. Wish I was there. So happy for them. pic.twitter.com/cFUAorMKIg — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) April 15, 2023

Fans were hit with a wave of nostalgia during Blink-182’s performance, as they mostly played songs from their earlier albums, Dude Ranch, Enema Of The State, and their 2003 self-titled album. In fact, they actually didn’t perform any songs from their 2011 album, Neighborhoods, 2016’s California, or 2019’s Nine.

All the while, fans are dying to hear Blink-182’s comeback album, which is imminent.

Next month, the band will kick off their hotly-anticipated comeback tour.

But in the meantime, you can check out clips from the performance above.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.