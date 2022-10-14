It is truly a joyous time to be a Blink-182 fan: Tom DeLonge recently rejoined the group, they just dropped a new video for “Edging,” they have a new album on the way, and they’re going on a world tour starting next year. When it comes to that tour, though, it’s giving some fans headaches due to the frustrating (and expensive) process of buying tickets. It’s been such an issue, in fact, that Mark Hoppus himself addressed it.

In a message shared on his Discord server yesterday (October 13), Hoppus wrote, “Yes I understand that the ticketing can be frustrating. I bought tickets for two of our shows myself just to see what the experience was like. I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crash out. Dynamic pricing. I’m not in charge of it. It’s meant to discourage scalpers. We’re trying to bring you the best possible show for the best price. This is a tour celebrating new music and the band getting back together. Thank you for your enthusiasm and I hope to see all of you at the shows.”

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the situation, so check out some reactions below.

Don’t know who if this is @blink182 setting prices, the venue or promoters or what, but these ticket prices are extortionate. Working class people cannot afford to go to gigs anymore. pic.twitter.com/rsJyH9VxfV — Zak, but spooky 🎃 (@ZakAThornton) October 13, 2022

What’s my age again? The age where I have to decide between rent and Blink 182 tickets — abrielle (@justaskabbyyy) October 12, 2022

blink 182 ticket prices have me manifesting that i match with a dude on tinder who bought 2 tickets but his gf broke his heart or whatever so now he has no one to go with and i get to go with him for free — aera 👻✨ (@EmoKidAtHeart) October 12, 2022

for halloween i’m going as blink 182 tickets because there’s nothing scarier than those prices — alexis kimberly (@notsixela) October 13, 2022

When Blink-182 said “works sucks, I know” I didn’t think it would mean working to get their tickets — the elder emo 🎃🕸 (@theelderemox) October 13, 2022