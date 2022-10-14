Mark Hoppus Edging Video
YouTube
Indie

Expensive Blink-182 Ticket Prices Left Fans Is Disbelief, So Mark Hoppus Acknowledged The ‘Frustration’

TwitterMusic News Editor

It is truly a joyous time to be a Blink-182 fan: Tom DeLonge recently rejoined the group, they just dropped a new video for “Edging,” they have a new album on the way, and they’re going on a world tour starting next year. When it comes to that tour, though, it’s giving some fans headaches due to the frustrating (and expensive) process of buying tickets. It’s been such an issue, in fact, that Mark Hoppus himself addressed it.

In a message shared on his Discord server yesterday (October 13), Hoppus wrote, “Yes I understand that the ticketing can be frustrating. I bought tickets for two of our shows myself just to see what the experience was like. I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crash out. Dynamic pricing. I’m not in charge of it. It’s meant to discourage scalpers. We’re trying to bring you the best possible show for the best price. This is a tour celebrating new music and the band getting back together. Thank you for your enthusiasm and I hope to see all of you at the shows.”

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the situation, so check out some reactions below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×