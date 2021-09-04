Mark Hoppus Reveals His Chemotherapy Treatment Is Complete

It’s been a little over two months since the music world was hit with sad news regarding Mark Hoppus. At the end of June, the Blink-182 vocalist and bassist revealed in an Instagram post that he’d been diagnosed with cancer. Since sharing the news, Hoppus has been quite open with the progress of his treatment. The latest update comes from his former bandmate Tom DeLonge, who posted a text conversation between the two that detailed promising news.

The post finds DeLonge checking in on Hoppus. “No more treatments right?” DeLonge writes with Hoppus replying, “No more planned.”

“Doctor said I can take my port out,” Hoppus adds. “I think because he thinks the chemo did the trick and I’m done but also if the chemo didn’t work we do a different treatment entirely?” DeLonge happily responds, writing, “That’s great news. Time for LIVING,” before offering some light-hearted advice to Hoppus. “U need to f*ck as many things as possible. Shoes, gopher holes, golfers. Anything u can catch.”

The caption reads, “I wanted to be a good friend to Mark Hoppus and just give some modest advice on what he should do next, now that his Chemo treatments have subsided and it looks like they may have worked wonderfully.”

