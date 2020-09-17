Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard dropped her debut solo album, Jaime, last year. She’s not done with that project yet, though: Howard has a collection of remixes from the album that is forthcoming. Ahead of that, she has offered an advance look at it via two remixes from Earthgang and Bon Iver.

Earthgang took on “Goat Head,” contributing new raps to the track and turning it into a psychedelic hip-hop number. Bon Iver, meanwhile, took on “Short And Sweet,” and Justin Vernon worked on the remix with Jenn Wassner and CJ Camerieri.

Earthgang said of their remix, “We’ve been big fans of Brittany and Alabama Shakes so this is a dream come true. Songs like these help us make sense of all the craziness in the world at times. Her song ‘Goat Head,’ dealing with her Black experience in America and the world, resonated the loudest at this time. Just thankful to be able to give the world our medicine and heal the people.”

Vernon also noted of his, “Brittany is a truly singular artist; so much power and musicality. This album speaks to so many people, including us. To have a chance to recreate ‘Short And Sweet’ in our own image with long-time collaborators Jenn Wassner and CJ Camerieri, was both an honor and almost too much of a privilege.”

Listen to Earthgang and Bon Iver’s remixes above.