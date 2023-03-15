In a recent interview, Bryan Cranston was asked what musician he’d like to play in a biopic and he responded, “Willie Nelson comes to mind. The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that [laughs]. So I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup. Willie’s had a fascinating career – as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture]. That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

It turns out Cranston was spot-on when it comes to the physical resemblance between him and Nelson, as he proved on The Tonight Show yesterday (March 14).

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon mentioned the Nelson interview quote and later produced a wig-and-bandana setup in the style of Nelson. After a big laugh, Cranston put it on, along with a fake beard, and the result was really convincing as Cranston sang a bit of the classic Nelson and Julio Iglesias duet “For All The Girls I’ve Loved Before.”

Check out Cranston’s Tonight Show interview above.