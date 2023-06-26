UK A&R, DJ, producer, and songwriter A.G. Cook is known for founding PC Music in 2013 and his collaborative relationship with the likes of Charli XCX. Well, Cook has confirmed a big change in PC Music’s operations going forward.

“2013-2023 [butterfly emoji] After a decade of @pcmus we’re announcing that 2023 will be our final year of new releases, and that from 2024 onwards the label will be fully dedicated to archival projects & special reissues [butterfly emoji],” Cook posted to Instagram over the weekend. “Can’t wait to share everything we have coming this year & beyond [butterfly emoji] Visit 10.pcmusic.info for a new 100 minute mix featuring infinite tracks from the past, present & future [butterfly emoji] Personal Computer Music forever [blue heart emoji]”

A press release sent out this morning, June 26, additionally noted, “We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon.”

“I’ve never been that dogmatic about what PC Music means, especially on an A&R level,” Cook said in the past, as seen on Cook’s bio page on Tailored Communication’s official website. “If a person is pushing a personal idea, I wouldn’t guide them in a specific way. But for me, there’s always been a consistent definition of ‘Personal Computer Music.’ It would feel ironic if I didn’t try to do an album that was my take on it. I owe it to my own interpretation of the label to do it.”

Cook was referring to his sprawling 2020 7G project.

The “10 x 10” 100-minute mix features Cook, Easyfun, Ö aka Nömak, Grrl, Kane West, Umru, Datalord, Caro, Bopples, and Dux Content.

Listen above.